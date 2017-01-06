Three Hills mayor looks forward to more changes

It's been a whirlwind last year for the Town of Three Hills and it doesn't look like things will be settling down anytime soon.

"The Town of Three Hills, of course, purchased the former Kneehill County administrative building following the construction of their new facility and medical clinic," recapped Mayor Tim Shearlaw. "Renovations are close to completion at the former Town of Three Hills administrative building and the Municipal Library will move from the Provincial Building into that facility within the next few weeks."

In addition to the game of musical chairs between the two municipal governments, Shearlaw noted there have been a number of business moves in his town.

"We saw our IGA store sell, actually it was purchased corporately by Sobeys but had been owned by the Luijkx family for 44 years," he recalled. "A few of the restaurants continued to change hands and I would relate that mostly to location."

Some new business also came to the town as Prairie Brewing Co. opened its doors in August, 2016.

"It's good to see these young entrepreneurs getting their feet wet," responded Shearlaw. "I'm glad that they chose Three Hills to do it."

Among the major projects slated for the town in 2017 are an extensive upgrade of the Three Hills water treatment plant and renovation of the former medical clinic to house Family and Community Support Services.