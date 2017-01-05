The New Year started off with a stabbing

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
The Drumheller Institution started off the New Year with a shocking incident.
 
"What happened was on December 31, 2016, an inmate from the Drumheller Institution was the victim of an assault and was taken to outside hospital for treatment. The assailants at that time were identified and the appropriate actions were taken," stated Kelly-Dae Dash, Media Relations Advisor for Correctional Service Canada. 
 
"No staff member or other inmates were injured during the incident and the institution is currently running per normal operation. The Drumheller RCMP are investigating and criminal and disciplinary charges can be laid against any individuals found to be involved in violence incidents," outlined Dash. 
 
Dash mentioned to 99.5 Drum FM that the inmate is still currently at an outside hospital. 
 
"There was a short period of time where the routine was on lock down, but it has since returned back to normal operation," explained Dash.
 
 

More Local News

PC Party prepares for new leadership

The time for the Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Alberta to select a new leader is approaching.

East Coulee School Museum receives funding

The East Coulee School Museum received a welcome Christmas present.

It's that time to tear down the Christmas decorations

With Christmas being over we need to start taking down our decorations, but what to do with those real Christmas trees is the question.

Dinosaur Provincial Park brought in two special visitors

Dinosaur Provincial Park was graced by a special pair of visitors, Dr. Pan Conrad and Dina Bower of the Planetary Environments Laboratory at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland.

New year means sticking to resolutions

With the the arrival of the new year comes the hope of sticking to new year's resolutions.

Carbon tax will cost local tax payers

The new year kicked off with a new tax in Alberta as the NDP government's carbon tax went into effect.

Three Hills mayor looks forward to more changes

It's been a whirlwind last year for the Town of Three Hills and it doesn't look like things will be settling down anytime soon.

That's the end for Captain Stefan Wood's long locks

As we say hello to 2017, we say goodbye to the Drumheller Dragons Captain Stefan Wood's hair.

2016 was an exceptional year for Hanna

2016 was a busy year for Hanna and it's continuing into the new year.

Big summer expected for Horseshoe Canyon

2017 promises to be a banner year for Horseshoe Canyon west of Drumheller.

The New Year started off with a stabbing

The Drumheller Institution started off the New Year with a shocking incident.

Local family feels the spirit of Christmas

2016 was a rough year, but Christmas was extra special for a Drumheller family.

A successful Christmas in Roatan

The Christmas holidays always bring joy to our lives, especially to the families in Roatan, and it's all thanks to two Drumheller families.

Town repairing water main break

Town crews are on site in the Newcastle neighbourhood fixing a water main break. The call came in Wednesday morning of a water break at 914 Newcastle Trail. It's not known what caused the break, but…

Morgan Jayne Project enters new era

It looks like 2017 could be a watermark year for the Morgan Jayne Project, which was founded in 2006 to help babies on the Honduran island of Roatan, which was experiencing an AIDS epidemic.

The captain shaves his head for a great cause

That's almost a wrap for the Drumheller Dragons Head Shave fundraiser.

Here are the 2017 New Years twins

The New Year's baby is always an exciting announcement, especially when it's twins.

Local grocer vows to buy Alberta first

As Albertans wake up to the reality of a carbon tax, we get to find out how many prices will be affected.

A slow start to 2017 for the Drumheller RCMP

It was a slow holiday season and start to 2017 for the Drumheller RCMP Detachment.

Mayor to Premier Notley: talk to us

As we move into 2017, Drumhellers' mayor is hoping for better relations with the Alberta Government.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Drumheller's New Year's arrivals

Local film runs afoul of animal rights group

A look back at 2016

Blood donor clinic coming to BCF

The influenza season has hit Alberta

Another rise in gas prices coming in the new year

Odour problem hangs around for 2017

Kneehill finances healthy headed into the new year

A few new programs coming in 2017

Police urge drinkers to think twice before driving

Local deer rescue video goes viral

Flooding concerns remain unresolved for 2016

Local business owner remembers Carrie Fisher

Beiseker welcomes new craft malting operation

Christmas dinner feeds 400 plus

Hanna Mounties seek cell phone thief

Office switch a good move for Kneehill County

MLA sees more of the same for 2017

Seminar on entrepreneurship to come to the valley

Local singer looks back on 2016

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
Come stargazing at the Trek Center in Vulcan for Free

13 January 2017 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Trek Station in Vulcan, Vulcan





15
Jan
2017
Customer Appreciation Day

15 January 2017 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Neighbours' Corner Pub, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





Login