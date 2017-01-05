The New Year started off with a stabbing

The Drumheller Institution started off the New Year with a shocking incident.

"What happened was on December 31, 2016, an inmate from the Drumheller Institution was the victim of an assault and was taken to outside hospital for treatment. The assailants at that time were identified and the appropriate actions were taken," stated Kelly-Dae Dash, Media Relations Advisor for Correctional Service Canada.

"No staff member or other inmates were injured during the incident and the institution is currently running per normal operation. The Drumheller RCMP are investigating and criminal and disciplinary charges can be laid against any individuals found to be involved in violence incidents," outlined Dash.

Dash mentioned to 99.5 Drum FM that the inmate is still currently at an outside hospital.

"There was a short period of time where the routine was on lock down, but it has since returned back to normal operation," explained Dash.