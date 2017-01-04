Local family feels the spirit of Christmas

2016 was a rough year, but Christmas was extra special for a Drumheller family.

Tragedy struck Shannel Boon and her three children in August when Tyler Boon passed away from long standing health issues at age 31.

Family friends in Delia held a fundraiser, raffling off two donated sides of beef for the Boons; then in December they were 'adopted' by NGC Compression Solutions for Christmas.

"Jamie Worman has become a good family friend and he knew about my family's struggles," explained Shannel. "He wrote in and nominated our family and it really made Christmas for the kids this year."

The president of NGC and his wife drove out from Calgary to present Boon with a basket full of Christmas gifts.

"We walk into 2017 100 per cent debt free (and) I'm going back to school at the end of this month to pursue a career in the health care field," stated Boon.

"This is where I want to raise my family and I'm proud to live in Drumheller," she told 99.5 Drum FM. "This is not something you would see in the city, this kind of love and generosity and kindness. It definitely makes me proud to live in the valley."