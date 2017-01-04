A successful Christmas in Roatan

The Christmas holidays always bring joy to our lives, especially to the families in Roatan, and it's all thanks to two Drumheller families.

Cindy and Bob Thomas and Christine and Gary Storrs spent their Christmas delivering presents to four different communities on the Honduran island.

"Everybody this year had their eyes opened. We visited some very unique places (like) a day care, the local hospital in the downtown city of Coxen Hole (and) we visited an orphanage this year. It was very different from previous years," outlined Cindy Thomas.

Thomas mentioned that the children were overwhelmed with excitement to meet Santa Clause.

"They hear about Santa Claus, but they've never met him. Just to actually see him, the kids would try to jump up and pull his beard. They couldn't believe it was the real Santa Claus," expressed Thomas.

The Thomas couple mailed 14 boxes down to Roatan before they left on their trip. These boxes were filled with generous donations from businesses and residents of Drumheller.

"We spent the first couple of days just unpacking all those boxes of all the wonderful donations from everyone in Drumheller. Then we spent about four days going out before Christmas and on Christmas Day delivering all over the island. We just decided we were going to go back again and we've started collecting candy canes or miscellaneous other things for our trip next year," Thomas added.