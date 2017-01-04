Morgan Jayne Project enters new era

It looks like 2017 could be a watermark year for the Morgan Jayne Project , which was founded in 2006 to help babies on the Honduran island of Roatan, which was experiencing an AIDS epidemic.

The Project, along with the Charmont Bilingual Academy and Familias Saludables in Roatan, have been pulled out of the Dawn Land Foundation and formed their own group, the Morgan Jayne Children's Foundation.

"I think it's going to make it tremendously easier, tremendously more responsive," remarked the foundation's first president, Fred Makowecki. "We're looking forward to new programs, especially as they apply to children."

Other board members include vice-chair Shelley Rymal, treasurer Terra Charmont, secretary Paula Peake and Reverend Dan Dannhauer.

"This year we're adding another grade above Grade 9 (at Charmont Academy), so we're making the step to take it above what ordinary school is down there," added Makowecki.

"Because they're more educated they can spread proper, intelligent dialogue with the rest of the population so that we don't have old wive's tales on how to cure the disease (AIDS) and what the disease is and things like that," he explained.