The captain shaves his head for a great cause

That's almost a wrap for the Drumheller Dragons Head Shave fundraiser.

Donations closed on December 31, 2016.

"If somebody would like to donate cash still they can definitely do so and we will make sure it gets to Big Country Victim Services. Other than that, it is essentially closed. We did raise $602," outlined Amanda Stahl, Drumheller Dragons Business Manager.

Stahl added that the holidays can have an effect on donations as well.

"I'm really happy and I'm glad that whoever did donate helped us out and we're looking forward to giving that money to Big Country Victim Services," expressed Stahl.

Captain Stefan Wood came up with the idea to shave his hair for a local cause.

"In the lobby after the game, Stefan will come around to the lobby and we will shave his head right there for everyone to see," Stahl reported to 99.5 Drum FM.

On Wednesday, January 11, Drumheller Dragons fans can enjoy a night of hockey for $5 when the organization brings back their $5 night.