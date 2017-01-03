Here are the 2017 New Years twins

The New Year's baby is always an exciting announcement, especially when it's twins.

Parents Jessica Kent and Cody Ryan were expecting the twins at a later date.

"I was suppose to get induced on the 4th (of January)," stated mother Jessica Kent.

"It was nerve wrecking I guess. I wasn't sure what to expect," Kent expressed.

Callie weighed five pounds, seven ounces and Daxton weighted six pounds, three ounces. Both twin siblings were 19 inches tall.

"She came first. Callie came at 12 minutes after five and Daxton came 24 minutes after five," outlined Kent.

Congratulations to the family!