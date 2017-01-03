Local grocer vows to buy Alberta first

As Albertans wake up to the reality of a carbon tax, we get to find out how many prices will be affected.

Just about everything produced in Alberta, including food, will go up in cost but at least one local grocery chain will continue to buy Alberta made.

"We're committed to Alberta products and we're committed to working with Alberta producers," said Doug Lovsin, president of Freson Bros., which operates 15 supermarkets in the province, including Drumheller, which has been part of the Freson family for 25 years. "Being an Alberta company, we've managed to develop some very strong relationships with Alberta producers, both on the crop side and the protein side, and we're going to stick with them; we're very proud to sell Alberta products."

Currently, Freson Bros. only sources Alberta grown beef, pork and chicken and Lovsin insists that will not change.

"Each and every one of us knows producers: we either go to school with or we work with (or) we recreate with somebody who will be affected by these taxes," he explained. "They will be competing against businesses that don't have to work these taxes into the cost of their goods."

"We compete every day against multinational companies and national companies, noted Lovsin. "We feel that if we work directly with local producers we can help them get what they want, which benefits our communities and them, and we'll get what we want."