A slow start to 2017 for the Drumheller RCMP

It was a slow holiday season and start to 2017 for the Drumheller RCMP Detachment.

"Overall we had a relatively quiet weekend. There was some travelling (and) unfortunately with that and the weather, there was a couple minor collisions; fortunately no injuries," stated Staff Sergeant Kevin Charles.

Charles mentioned that over the long holiday weekend, there was only one impaired driver caught on the roads.

"New Years Eve we had quite a few check stops with the members working. We did get one impaired driver right around midnight. It's a good thing we got the impaired driver off the road, but it's a bad thing that people are still getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol," outlined Charles.

"We had one about 10 days previously, but again it's one of those things where we hope we don't catch any impaired drivers during our checks because that shows that they're getting the message. When we do catch one, it's a good thing that we're getting them off the road."

On December 21, the Drumheller RCMP Detachment sent out a news release to help locate Darren Guntel, who was charged with kidnapping a local senior.

"Warrants are out for his arrest and that's where it stands right now. He may even be out of province, we're not sure. That's why it went to the news release saying if anyone sees him. We're not the only jurisdiction with warrants for him," explained Charles.

"We haven't had any more reports of similar incidents, so that's a good thing. We're hoping it's an isolated incident and he didn't take advantage of any more elderly demographics in our community."