Mayor to Premier Notley: talk to us

As we move into 2017, Drumhellers' mayor is hoping for better relations with the Alberta Government.

Terry Yemen says inter-government relations took a nosedive after the NDP took power in May of 2015.

"With the previous government we were getting to the point where we knew ministers by name and when we called we got answers to our questions," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "The new government, for the longest time, we never even got acknowledgement of our letters, so certainly that's a frustration."

It's not only access to government ministers that appears to have dried up since Rachel Notley became Alberta's premier.

"There were grants that in the past, had been a shoo-in (but) those grants were eliminated, they were just taken right off the table," complained the mayor. "Other grants that we've always had a good chance of getting, now we're not eligible for those either."

"It has got a little better lately at the bureaucratic level, but certainly at the political level we're still not getting the good dialogue that we'd like," Yemen summed up.

The mayor figures Alberta's Carbon Tax will cost the Town of Drumheller at least $100,000 this year. He's still trying to get his hands on money to prevent another flood like those that hit the valley in 2005 and 2013.