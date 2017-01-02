Drumheller's New Year's arrivals

Drumheller's New Year's baby is twice the story many of us thought it would be.

Dexton and Callie Ryan came into the world early this morning (Jan. 2), although an official time of birth was not released.

The twin boy and girl each weighed about five and a half pounds when mom, Jessica Kent, delivered them. Their father is Cody Ryan.

When we contacted the Drumheller Hospital today we were told that Jessica is recovering and she and the babies should be ready for their first family photograph on Tuesday.