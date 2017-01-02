Local film runs afoul of animal rights group

A movie that was shot partly in Drumheller last spring has run afoul of the American Humane Association (AHA).

The group has decided not to give the Ice Age epic 'The Solutrean' its 'no animals were harmed' certification after questions were raised about the slaughter of five bison used in a scene depicting a buffalo hunt.

The association claims animal wrangler John Scott arranged for the purchase and slaughter of the bison specifically for the scene. In his defense, he claimed one of the bison used for the scene had already died of natural causes, while the other bison were all either injured or sick and needed to be put down regardless of their use in the film.

An AHA spokesman said the investigation found no evidence of inhumane treatment in the methods used to put down the animals and the SPCA will not be pursuing charges.

Scott is taking legal action against the employees who took pictures of the bison, claiming they broke a confidentiality agreement.