Blood donor clinic coming to BCF

The new year means new goals for the Canadian Blood Services.

They are returning to the valley on January 9 and will be hosting a blood donor clinic at the Badlands Community Facility from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m..

"For this particular clinic we have added aditional appointment spots," said Lisa Castro with Canadian Blood Services. "Our goal is to collect 120 units of blood on that day."

"We're really fortunate that we have the residents of Drumheller supporting Canadian Blood Services and we're asking people to start a new tradition this year by donating blood," explained Castro. "Our focus is on recruiting new donors and for these new donors to become regular blood donors throughout the year."

The Canadian Blood Services has a goal of recruiting 100,000 new blood donors before the end of march. They are currently sitting at 45,000 new donors.

"As a result of our new iron eligibility guidelines you are now eligible to donate every 12 weeks," added Castro. "What that means to Canadian Blood Services is that we do need more blood donors to step up to help support the national blood system."