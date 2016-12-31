The influenza season has hit Alberta

  • Print
With the cold spur we've recently had, the influenza season has been heating up. 
 
"We had labs confirmed cases before we started immunizing. We can't really compare now until the flu season ends and we can look back to compare this season with the others," stated Dr. Ifoema Achebe, Medical Officer of Health for the Central Zone.
 
Dr. Achebe explained to 99.5 Drum FM that the influenza is here in Alberta and there has been quite a few cases as of late.
 
"Hospital visits has increased within the past couple of weeks from the influenza and we've had a few deaths within the Province," mentioned Achebe. 
 
"We've had about four deaths so far this season from influenza. This is still early in the season right, that's why we're asking people to take advantage (of the immunization). Last year we had up to 62 deaths."
 
Alberta Health Services is asking any individuals who hasn't had their shots yet to get them while you still can. 
 
"Last year, at this time, we had given out about 981,000 doses of the vaccine. At the same time this year we have given out 1.04 million (doses)," expressed Dr. Achebe. 
 
Visit the AHS wesbite to learn more about influenza prevention. 
 
 

