Another rise in gas prices coming in the new year

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
Over the past few weeks we have seen an increase in gas prices, but this is just the beginning.
 
"It's what happens when you have oil companies that follow the U.S. market and then basically whatever happens south of the border they raise the wholesale price, even though it has nothing to do with our supply here in Canada. That's the way it has been for four years and that's the way people like it apparently," outlined Dan McTeague, consultant for GasBuddy.com.
 
McTeague reported to 99.5 Drum FM that there was a problem with two refineries in Chicago, which made the wholesale price for gasoline on the U.S. market increase.
 
"The Canadian dollar dropped a little bit and that led to about a 15 cent litre increase on the wholesale side, about a 35 cent a gallon U.S.. You're paying in the mid 90's and now you're paying upper 109,108 or 107."
 
"Those prices also reflect on what's known in the industry as a retail margin. It could go to $1.13 (or) $114.9 beginning after this Sunday when the carbon tax kicks in at 4.7 cents a litre," added McTeague."If there's an increase in the market south of the border just before that happens, gas stations are told to pay a higher price. In Canada the highest price is the law, but there's really no transparency there."
 
A lot of blame and confusion can be thrown on multiple people, but McTeague wants to ensure that Albertans know the reasons for the increase.
 
"It's best when people know when it's going to happen, why it's going to happen and who is responsible for it. Everyone is taking a slice of the pie and if you're in Drumheller, it's costing the gas stations 99 cents a litre to buy the fuel to begin with," explained McTeague.
 
"The reasoning behind the increase is with Chicago and the two refineries shutting down, but those are behind us. They are both are back in operation so we should see some relief on that front, but just as that relief takes place the provincial government places the five cent carbon tax. What the industry taketh and giveth is then taken again by the government."
 
 The most popular price for regular gas in Drumheller right now is $1.08.9 per litre.

More Local News

Another rise in gas prices coming in the new year

Over the past few weeks we have seen an increase in gas prices, but this is just the beginning.

Kneehill finances healthy headed into the new year

While 2016 will go down for many people as a year not to remember, the same can't be said for Kneehill County.

A few new programs coming in 2017

With New Year's right around the corner, we all need to get our resolutions in order.

Police urge drinkers to think twice before driving

With Christmas out of the way for another year, it's New Year's Eve that has police forces around Alberta concerned.

Local deer rescue video goes viral

A Drumheller Valley man experienced the true meaning of Christmas first hand recently when he was called upon to rescue one of Santa's reindeer.

Flooding concerns remain unresolved for 2016

It's been three and a half years since the Red Deer River last overtopped its banks in the Drumheller Valley.

Local business owner remembers Carrie Fisher

2016 has been a tough year and Star Wars fans just lost their iconic legend.

Beiseker welcomes new craft malting operation

The past year has been a tough one for the business community in Beiseker, but it's ending on a high note.

Christmas dinner feeds 400 plus

Santa Claus flew into the Drumheller Valley on the weekend and he left a lot of local people with a turkey hangover!
hanna thief 2

Hanna Mounties seek cell phone thief

Hanna RCMP are hoping a tip from the public will help them catch a phone thief.

Office switch a good move for Kneehill County

It's been nearly ten months and the people who run Kneehill County are loving their new office.

MLA sees more of the same for 2017

It's been a tough 2016 for a lot of Albertans and things don't look to be getting better anytime soon, at least at the provincial level.

Seminar on entrepreneurship to come to the valley

Valley residents will have the opportunity to explore and discuss business ideas next month.

Local singer looks back on 2016

It has been a great 2016 for country singer Drew Gregory of Standard.

Snow hits region

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in place for Drumheller, Three Hills, Rockyford and Beiseker areas.
burt cote president

Local Legion selects new executive

The Drumheller Legion recently held their elections to determine the new executive for 2017.

What does the future of health service delivery look like?

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the Central and Calgary Zones to discuss the future of health care delivery.

Rollover on Highway 21

Friday afternoon Beiseker RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 21 near the Highway 575 junction.

Downtown store renovations half completed

Once the Sports Room Source for Sports closed its doors, it was time to think about where to take the building next.

Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Arrest made in Stettler

Snowfall warning in effect

Chamber reflects on 2016

Hanna looks at tourism

Wayfinding sign revealed

Drumheller pair dominate in Euchre

RCMP on lookout for man associated with crimes in Drumheller

Mayor updates flood mitigation concerns

Holiday season can trigger depression

Local student gets nursing scholarship

Hanna Primary to be demolished in 2017

'Tis the season for Christmas concerts at Greentree

Water rates to increase

Sorenson questions safe injection sites

Fatal collision on Highway 21

Generous donation made to the Drumheller Scouts

Passion Play is ready for the New Year

Wheatland Crossing offers sneak peak

MLA undecided on unification

Safety tips for the holidays

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
31
Dec
2016
Black and White Party

31 December 2016 6:00 pm - 01 January 2017 1:00 am

Top Rocker Motorcycle Gear Ltd.





09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





21
Jan
2017
Ideas to Opportunities - Free Seminar

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Community Futures Big Country, Drumheller





Login