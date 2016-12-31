Odour problem hangs around for 2017

2016 left Drumheller's mayor with a bit of a bad taste in his mouth...or was it a bad smell in his nose?

Town Hall has been trying for years to fix an odour problem affecting residents of south Newcastle and east Nacmine.

Numerous studies have traced it back to a sewage tank at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, which is owned and operated by the Alberta Government.

"They recognize it is a provincial responsibility, the odour is coming from the province and they should do something about it." stated Mayor Terry Yemen. "They did a study and they've come up with what they think is a solution, but the two things that they're offering for solutions are two things that the Town of Drumheller has already done on their own. Yes, they do improve (the odour) but it's not 100 per cent."

"There is still (odour) spikes and we want the elimination of spikes," he continued. "The only thing that we know of, and through the consultants and the engineers, would be a (sewage) lift station at the museum, so we've asked them to incorporate a lift station in the work that they're going to be doing in 2017."

In the meantime, the town has been sending staff out to the museum to address the ongoing problem with chemicals.

"Chlorine is being introduced and there's a digester that's working on it too," noted Yemen. "It's labour intensive and it's costly and the town is having to do it, but it's a provincial responsibility."

The Tyrrell is about to undergo a $9 million expansion of its distance learning centre starting next year and Yemen hopes the odour fixing work can be tacked onto the project.