A few new programs coming in 2017

With New Year's right around the corner, we all need to get our resolutions in order.

Most of the time resolutions end up being working on our health and fitness.

"We do see a lot more people in the facility, or maybe some of our members who weren't quite active over the summer, that come back to the facility and want to shed off some pounds or reach a new goal," stated Charlotte Stokes, Marketing and Sales Officer for the Badlands Community Facility.

"We also see an increase in our memberships at this time because people are very interested in setting those goals, especially in this generation and time. Fitness is a big concern and fitness is a high priority."

For those individuals who are interested in working on their overall fitness in the new year, the BCF will be hosting some new programs.

"We have a whole bunch of new programs starting up in January. We have our Keeping Up Fitness, Commit to Fit, there's power yoga, spin classes (and) all with registration deadlines happening within the next two weeks here," outlined Stokes.

The Winter/ Spring 2017 Activity Guide has just been released today, December 29 for those who want to know more information on the new programs.