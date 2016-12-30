  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
With New Year's right around the corner, we all need to get our resolutions in order. 
 
Most of the time resolutions end up being working on our health and fitness.
 
"We do see a lot more people in the facility, or maybe some of our members who weren't quite active over the summer, that come back to the facility and want to shed off some pounds or reach a new goal," stated Charlotte Stokes, Marketing and Sales Officer for the Badlands Community Facility. 
 
"We also see an increase in our memberships at this time because people are very interested in setting those goals, especially in this generation and time. Fitness is a big concern and fitness is a high priority."
 
For those individuals who are interested in working on their overall fitness in the new year, the BCF will be hosting some new programs.
 
"We have a whole bunch of new programs starting up in January. We have our Keeping Up Fitness, Commit to Fit, there's power yoga, spin classes (and) all with registration deadlines happening within the next two weeks here," outlined Stokes. 
 
The Winter/ Spring 2017 Activity Guide has just been released today, December 29 for those who want to know more information on the new programs. 
 
"They can call us at the facility at 1-403-823-1370 and we're happy to register you. You can head to our website at www.dinosaurvalley.com and download our activity guide. You're able to see all our fitness classes there and then give us a ring and we're happy to register you, or come on down to the facility and we can register you there too," mentioned Stokes. 
 
 

More Local News

A few new programs coming in 2017

With New Year's right around the corner, we all need to get our resolutions in order.

Police urge drinkers to think twice before driving

With Christmas out of the way for another year, it's New Year's Eve that has police forces around Alberta concerned.

Local deer rescue video goes viral

A Drumheller Valley man experienced the true meaning of Christmas first hand recently when he was called upon to rescue one of Santa's reindeer.

Flooding concerns remain unresolved for 2016

It's been three and a half years since the Red Deer River last overtopped its banks in the Drumheller Valley.

Local business owner remembers Carrie Fisher

2016 has been a tough year and Star Wars fans just lost their iconic legend.

Beiseker welcomes new craft malting operation

The past year has been a tough one for the business community in Beiseker, but it's ending on a high note.

Christmas dinner feeds 400 plus

Santa Claus flew into the Drumheller Valley on the weekend and he left a lot of local people with a turkey hangover!
hanna thief 2

Hanna Mounties seek cell phone thief

Hanna RCMP are hoping a tip from the public will help them catch a phone thief.

Office switch a good move for Kneehill County

It's been nearly ten months and the people who run Kneehill County are loving their new office.

MLA sees more of the same for 2017

It's been a tough 2016 for a lot of Albertans and things don't look to be getting better anytime soon, at least at the provincial level.

Seminar on entrepreneurship to come to the valley

Valley residents will have the opportunity to explore and discuss business ideas next month.

Local singer looks back on 2016

It has been a great 2016 for country singer Drew Gregory of Standard.

Snow hits region

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in place for Drumheller, Three Hills, Rockyford and Beiseker areas.
burt cote president

Local Legion selects new executive

The Drumheller Legion recently held their elections to determine the new executive for 2017.

What does the future of health service delivery look like?

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the Central and Calgary Zones to discuss the future of health care delivery.

Rollover on Highway 21

Friday afternoon Beiseker RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 21 near the Highway 575 junction.

Downtown store renovations half completed

Once the Sports Room Source for Sports closed its doors, it was time to think about where to take the building next.

Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets.

Arrest made in Stettler

On Thursday, December 21, The Stettler RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), with assistance from the EMS in Stettler and Stettler Regional Fire…

Snowfall warning in effect

Looks like it'll be a white Christmas after all.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Chamber reflects on 2016

Hanna looks at tourism

Wayfinding sign revealed

Drumheller pair dominate in Euchre

RCMP on lookout for man associated with crimes in Drumheller

Mayor updates flood mitigation concerns

Holiday season can trigger depression

Local student gets nursing scholarship

Hanna Primary to be demolished in 2017

'Tis the season for Christmas concerts at Greentree

Water rates to increase

Sorenson questions safe injection sites

Fatal collision on Highway 21

Generous donation made to the Drumheller Scouts

Passion Play is ready for the New Year

Wheatland Crossing offers sneak peak

MLA undecided on unification

Safety tips for the holidays

Morrin students raise awareness against impaired driving

Local 4H clubs to receive funding

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
31
Dec
2016
Black and White Party

31 December 2016 6:00 pm - 01 January 2017 1:00 am

Top Rocker Motorcycle Gear Ltd.





09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





21
Jan
2017
Ideas to Opportunities - Free Seminar

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Community Futures Big Country, Drumheller





Login