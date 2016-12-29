Police urge drinkers to think twice before driving

With Christmas out of the way for another year, it's New Year's Eve that has police forces around Alberta concerned.

Sergeant Glen Demmon of the Beiseker RCMP detachment told 99.5 Drum FM things have been pretty good so far.

"We haven't had a lot of serious incidents and I think this speaks to the fact that people tend to slow down (with) the blowing snow, the limited visibility, people just generally slow down and give that extra little bit of distance between them and the other vehicles."

"We've had a couple of impaireds over the holidays," Demmon confessed. "Our ideal was we don't get any, but it's not from not being out there checking vehicles."

With that in mind, he promises RCMP will be out in force on New Year's Eve, so you'd better make other plans.

"The drinking and driving laws have been out there for everybody to know for quite some time and there's really no excuse," Demmon cautioned. "If you're planning to go out and enjoy the evening, have alternatives set up or prearranged."