  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
A Drumheller Valley man experienced the true meaning of Christmas first hand recently when he was called upon to rescue one of Santa's reindeer.
 
Okay, it was a wild deer, not Santa's, but the emergency was real when the animal became stuck in the ice on the Red Deer River near Lehigh.
 
Wildlife filmmaker Matthew Todd Paproski was surfing social media when he saw a post about the deer and headed out to help.
 
Paproski, who has emergency rescue experience, got into the water while others helped from shore.
 
"We were right next to each other looking at each other and it was a big doe, but she was so weak there was nothing she could do to hurt me," he recalled. "I got around behind her and I got the rope somehow wrapped around her, she was sitting there just barely able to move and then, all of a sudden, life came to her and she jumped up and she was so happy and in such a haste to get away she slid on her bum all the way across the river."
 
With the help of an editor and a computer expert, they produced a two minute video of the deer rescue and posted it to the Starland Studios Facebook page.
 
"We're getting some emails from people saying just let the deer die or shoot it and end its suffering," allowed Paproski. "On the other hand, if there's an animal so clearly in distress and there's people on shore in distress watching it, the only thing to do is help."
 
He also thinks the timing of the event, just before Christmas, also sends a clear message.
 
"This holiday season, when people have their new IPhones and IPads to play with, what a neat little story to motivate people to not only care about wildlife, but adopt dogs and cats and care about animals that are out in the freezing cold and, at the end of the day, care about each other." 

More Local News

Local deer rescue video goes viral

A Drumheller Valley man experienced the true meaning of Christmas first hand recently when he was called upon to rescue one of Santa's reindeer.

Flooding concerns remain unresolved for 2016

It's been three and a half years since the Red Deer River last overtopped its banks in the Drumheller Valley.

Local business owner remembers Carrie Fisher

2016 has been a tough year and Star Wars fans just lost their iconic legend.

Beiseker welcomes new craft malting operation

The past year has been a tough one for the business community in Beiseker, but it's ending on a high note.

Christmas dinner feeds 400 plus

Santa Claus flew into the Drumheller Valley on the weekend and he left a lot of local people with a turkey hangover!
hanna thief 2

Hanna Mounties seek cell phone thief

Hanna RCMP are hoping a tip from the public will help them catch a phone thief.

Office switch a good move for Kneehill County

It's been nearly ten months and the people who run Kneehill County are loving their new office.

MLA sees more of the same for 2017

It's been a tough 2016 for a lot of Albertans and things don't look to be getting better anytime soon, at least at the provincial level.

Seminar on entrepreneurship to come to the valley

Valley residents will have the opportunity to explore and discuss business ideas next month.

Local singer looks back on 2016

It has been a great 2016 for country singer Drew Gregory of Standard.

Snow hits region

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in place for Drumheller, Three Hills, Rockyford and Beiseker areas.
burt cote president

Local Legion selects new executive

The Drumheller Legion recently held their elections to determine the new executive for 2017.

What does the future of health service delivery look like?

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the Central and Calgary Zones to discuss the future of health care delivery.

Rollover on Highway 21

Friday afternoon Beiseker RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 21 near the Highway 575 junction.

Downtown store renovations half completed

Once the Sports Room Source for Sports closed its doors, it was time to think about where to take the building next.

Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets.

Arrest made in Stettler

On Thursday, December 21, The Stettler RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), with assistance from the EMS in Stettler and Stettler Regional Fire…

Snowfall warning in effect

Looks like it'll be a white Christmas after all.

Chamber reflects on 2016

The Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on 2016 with optimism. The Chamber and Dino Arts Society started off the year dealing with a banged up dinosaur. "It was sad to see the…

Hanna looks at tourism

The Canadian Badlands Tourism has created a brand new project called the Tourism Pathway Process.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Wayfinding sign revealed

Drumheller pair dominate in Euchre

RCMP on lookout for man associated with crimes in Drumheller

Mayor updates flood mitigation concerns

Holiday season can trigger depression

Local student gets nursing scholarship

Hanna Primary to be demolished in 2017

'Tis the season for Christmas concerts at Greentree

Water rates to increase

Sorenson questions safe injection sites

Fatal collision on Highway 21

Generous donation made to the Drumheller Scouts

Passion Play is ready for the New Year

Wheatland Crossing offers sneak peak

MLA undecided on unification

Safety tips for the holidays

Morrin students raise awareness against impaired driving

Local 4H clubs to receive funding

Another year, another seniors dinner

Christmas Kettle Campaign needs a final push

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
31
Dec
2016
Black and White Party

31 December 2016 6:00 pm - 01 January 2017 1:00 am

Top Rocker Motorcycle Gear Ltd.





09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





21
Jan
2017
Ideas to Opportunities - Free Seminar

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Community Futures Big Country, Drumheller





Login