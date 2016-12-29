Flooding concerns remain unresolved for 2016

It's been three and a half years since the Red Deer River last overtopped its banks in the Drumheller Valley.

Although the flooding wasn't as bad as in 2005, a number of insurance claims were filed and the town applied for as much as $12 million in mitigation projects to protect residents from another flood.

They are still waiting for the first of those projects to be undertaken, as Mayor Terry Yemen explained.

"We met with the premier (Notley) and two of our projects were approved for East Coulee and Newcastle, which was great, but by the time we got back to Drumheller people had done a little bit of research and we found out the funding wasn't what we expected."

"We put in asking for (mediation) at 100 per cent, we have agreements in place with the provincial government where they said mitigation was their responsibility and they've said it at 100 per cent," he pointed out. "We made the assumption they were going to give it to us at that rate (but) we found out it was 90/10 (per cent) for the first $3 million and 70/30 after that."

There is some more upbeat news, though, after a delegation from the town met with federal senator Grant Mitchell in Edmonton.

"The mitigation grants that the province offers are stackable grants so we can take that grant, find another grant and put that with it," Yemen outlined. " Hopefully, that way we'll be able to get 100 per cent of the mitigation costs for our projects."

The mayor is hoping to hear something back in early 2017 so there would still be time to do some mitigation work before the next high water season, most likely in June.