Beiseker welcomes new craft malting operation

The past year has been a tough one for the business community in Beiseker, but it's ending on a high note.
 
The village, which saw two downtown businesses close their doors, is about to welcome Christoper and Jessica Fasoli and their company, Hobo Malting, to town.
 
"I think the Fasolis, Christopher and his family, have really kind of pointed out that Beiseker is open for business," responded Mayor Ray Courtman. "First of all, they're doing the malting part here and then they do want to open up a brewery."
 
"We've known the family for years and they saw the opportunity to purchase a building here and move the malting operation from the farm, where it is now," he explained. "The lot that they've purchased is quite large and they told me that the ultimate goal is to build one of these micro breweries and have their product sold on site."
 
The Fasolis built a craft malt house on their farm east of Irricana in October of 2015, but decided to move their operation into town when they found a lot that could hold the malt house and any future additions.
 
"It's on 5th Avenue, the one that runs parallel to the CN Railway tracks on the east side, just at the corner of Lampson (Ave.) and 5th" outlined Courtman. "They've got a sign up already saying 'The future home of' and they're calling it the Hobo Breweries."
 
The mayor thinks it's a great addition to Beiseker and could even help to draw tourist traffic once the operation is up and running. Hobo Brewing and Malt is eventually expected to employ as many as 15 people full time.

