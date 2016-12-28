Christmas dinner feeds 400 plus

Santa Claus flew into the Drumheller Valley on the weekend and he left a lot of local people with a turkey hangover!

The annual Santa's Christmas Dinner at Yavis Famiily Restaurant was another success, according to organizer Bob Sheddy.

"We had a great turnout (and) it was a wonderful day," he told 99.5 Drum FM. "Luckily we didn't run out of turkey this year like we had sometimes in the past."

"We had 423, I think was the final count of meals that we served," he continued. "It was just a fun event and a great bunch of people."

The Yavis family again offered their restaurant and kitchen for the free dinner and helped the many volunteers prepare and serve diners who might otherwise have gone without this Christmas.

"I think 456 was the record, but even as early as five years ago, it used to be in the 150 range," recalled Sheddy. "Since we had it at the Yavis' Restaurant it seems to be more accessible, the word gets out and it turns into a really great event."