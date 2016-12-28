Hanna Mounties seek cell phone thief

Hanna RCMP are hoping a tip from the public will help them catch a phone thief.

On December 6, surveillance video showed an unknown man taking a cell phone that was not his from the Subway Restaurant in Hanna.

RCMP say the phone belonged to another patron of the restaurant, but they didn't know it was missing until the suspect had already left.

The alleged thief is thought to have driven away in a commercial truck after finishing his meal.

Anyone who can help is asked to call the Hanna RCMP detachment at (403) 854-3391 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).