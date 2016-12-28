Office switch a good move for Kneehill County

It's been nearly ten months and the people who run Kneehill County are loving their new office.

A joint county administration building and medical clinic officially opened to the public on March 7.

"A few years before that we had done a needs assessment to find out where we stood with our buildings and our shop and stuff like that, that was in 2007," explained Kneehill Reeve Bob Long. "It was determined that we were 25 per cent under the space required for the staff that we had and what we were doing."

Ground breaking took place in the spring of 2015, with the construction on the $11 million project taking about a year.

"We had made a commitment to our rate payers that we wouldn't do anything with the buildings until we had saved the money to pay for them before we moved in," noted Long. "It took us until 2016 to get that job done."

The new Kneehill County office replaces one that had been occupied for 55 years.

"One of my fears, personally, was that the (old) building would sit empty and I didn't want that," confessed the reeve. "We made the Town of Three Hills a very, very good offer and they took over the building, they renovated it and I would suggest that building will probably serve another 50 years for the town."

The new county office and medical clinic is located just east of Three Hills Hospital on 2 Street North.