Seminar on entrepreneurship to come to the valley

Valley residents will have the opportunity to explore and discuss business ideas next month.

'Ideas to Opportunities' is a free seminar that will be hosted by Community Futures Big Country on January 21.

"We're going to explore peoples' ideas, talk to them about how to come up with ideas and how to see if those ideas would really be a business that they would run for the rest of their lives if they want," stated Chris Curtis, who chairs the board of directors for Community Futures Big Country.

"One of the beauties of having your own business is that you're the boss, this is your idea (and) you get to put out to the world all the things you thought worked better in your past work."

The seminar goes from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on the 21st.

"They need to bring their imagination and they need to be honest with themselves. It really is about what they think they would like to do," noted Curtis. "We would all like to make a million dollars and not have to work too hard for it, but what we need to do is think how can I make what I would like to do real."