Local Legion selects new executive

The Drumheller Legion recently held their elections to determine the new executive for 2017.

Burt Cote will be the incoming President, first-Vice is Deb Bolduc, second-Vice is Larry Keddie, and Secretary will be Bill Eremko.

The Executive is as follows:

Dave Gerrard

Bob Moffat

Bob Lee

Kris Dickson

Jim Stroud

Martha McDiarmid

Ed Laplante

"Portfolios will be handed out on January 5th when I'm installed as the new President (and) I'm looking forward to this new group we have, it'll be great coming up in the future," noted incoming President Burt Cote.

The Legion has dealing with a broken chair lift and funds are coming in for the purchase of a replacement. It's estimated to cost $16,000 but thanks to the hard work of Al Price, the money is coming in.

"Mr. Al Price has been organizing money events to bring in to get our new chair," explained Cote. "I think we've got about eight or nine thousand dollars now, so that's been a struggle for us this year."

There is no time frame on a when the new chair lift will be installed, but Cote is hoping to see it installed by the end of January.

Legions across the country have been suffering from dwindling membership over the past few years. Cote believes there are many advantages to becoming a member with the Drumheller Legion branch.

"There's a lot of benefits to it because we're here to volunteer and help our community and all our money goes back into the community," said Cote.

He adds they'll be adopting a new theme this year entitled "humble and kind" to help brighten up the Legion and promote its comradeship.

(Picture: Burt Cote. Photo submitted)