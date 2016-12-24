Snow hits region

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in place for Drumheller, Three Hills, Rockyford and Beiseker areas.

Another 5 to 10 centimeters of snow is possible today as the system begins to move off later this afternoon.

The snow has caused poor driving conditions around the region.

Most highways in and out of Drumheller are reporting snow covered with snow and ice on the shoulder.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and adjust speeds according to road conditions and to watch out for snow plows.