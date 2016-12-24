What does the future of health service delivery look like?

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the Central and Calgary Zones to discuss the future of health care delivery.

A blog is available on the AHS website for the public to share their ideas and opinions about the future structure of health care.

"Alberta Health Services along with the Alberta Health Ministry have embarked upon some long range planning for health services in Alberta," said Kerry Bales, Chief Zone Officer with Alberta Health Services.

"We're wanting to engage the public, communites, patients, families and staff on helping us to look at what the 15 years of health care service delivery should look like," said Bales. "What do they think are the prioritites and the important things we need to plan for."

In the next 15 years, health service deliveries are projected to show an increase in chronic illnesses and a growing older population.

"Typically when people think of healthcare services they think of hospitals and hospital beds," explained Bales. "What we want do is have a more robust conversation and look at all services that are provided from a healthcare perspective. That would include community based services, addiction and mental health services, and public health services."