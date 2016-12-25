Local singer looks back on 2016

It has been a great 2016 for country singer Drew Gregory of Standard.

"I think I've got a pretty positive outlook and this year I'm just so fortunate for all the opportunities that have come out of this record," explained Drew Gregory. "I also had a baby boy in January too so that was a big change in the family life and it's a year I'll never forget."

"I worked with Jason Berry on this one, it's the first time I worked with him and I'm excited to work with him again on the next one," noted Gregory. "He's such a great producer and having a little bit of that classic rock and roll influence in me really shone through on this album."

He added that their new single 'All About It' has an east coast tune to it.

The album 'I Was There' was recorded in Ontario.

Gregory also performed at Country Thunder in August which included stars Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw and Big and Rich.

"What a show, the weather was so good for it and even the amount of people that came out was crazy and it's just so good to have something like that in Southern Alberta," said Gregory.

He performed at the Memorial Arena for a Drumheller Dragons game on December 14.