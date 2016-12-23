Friday afternoon Beiseker RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 21 near the Highway 575 junction.

The rollover happened shortly after noon. The occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say a dog also went missing after the rollover and are asking for the public's help locating the animal.

The black dog goes by the name of "Angie" and the owners say it's very friendly but scared. She was last seen on Highway 21 near the 575 intersection.

If anybody sees Angie, call Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3496.