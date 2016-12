Looks like it'll be a white Christmas after all.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Drumheller, Three Hills, Carbon Beiseker, Rumsey, Rowley and Rockyford areas.

10 to 15cm of snow is expected today with another 5-10 cm possible by Saturday morning.

Environment Canada reminds motorists to slow down as road conditions and visibility begin to deteriorate.

Conditions are expect to improve late Saturday afternoon as the system moves eastward.