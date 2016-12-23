Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets. 
 
"One of the first things you should think about is what kind of animal you're looking to adopt for someone and if the animal is suitable for that person. Do they have the same energy level, maybe if you're looking for an animal for a senior you could get them an adult cat rather than a kitten. Those are some good things to think about just if the animal will be a good fit for the individual," explained Kelcy Travis, President of the Drumheller and District Humane Society. 
 
It's always good to make sure that the animal you will be adopting is going to be in your families lives forever. 
 
"We don't want to see them be temporarily be put into a home and we have all this false hope, then after the holiday season they're returned because either they're too much work or the family didn't know how much they were taking on. Even with a dog, say an adult dog, it is a lot of work and especially puppies or kittens. People kind of forget how much work they are and it takes a lot of commitment, time and dedication," outlined Travis. 
 
For those individuals who have adopted animals from the Humane Society as Christmas presents, most have made arrangements to pick up the pets instead of wrapping them in a box. 
 
"We've had a lot of adoptions in the last little while and people have made arrangements to either pick up the night before or the day of. We've even made some arrangements to meet people on our closed hours if needed," added Travis. 
 
"A lot of Christmas time adoptions are forever, we're not saying they aren't because the majority are, but we have seen in the past where animals have been swooped up before Christmas then brought right back. You have to think about that maybe if you're going away for holidays just wait until after Christmas to get the animal. It can still be a gift, but if you are away you don't want to leave a brand new animal home alone to adjust by themselves. You also don't want to take them traveling because it can be hard on their stomachs and hard to adjust," Travis mentioned. 
 
The Humane Society also encourages Drumheller residents to visit the animals at the shelter over the holiday season. It not only brightens your day, but it's nice for the animals to not be alone over Christmas.
 
 

More Local News

Snow hits region

Environment Canada's snowfall warning remains in place for Drumheller, Three Hills, Rockyford and Beiseker areas.

What does the future of health service delivery look like?

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the Central and Calgary Zones to discuss the future of health care delivery.

Rollover on Highway 21

Friday afternoon Beiseker RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 21 near the Highway 575 junction.

Downtown store renovations half completed

Once the Sports Room Source for Sports closed its doors, it was time to think about where to take the building next.

Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets.

Arrest made in Stettler

On Thursday, December 21, The Stettler RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), with assistance from the EMS in Stettler and Stettler Regional Fire…

Snowfall warning in effect

Looks like it'll be a white Christmas after all.

Chamber reflects on 2016

The Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on 2016 with optimism. The Chamber and Dino Arts Society started off the year dealing with a banged up dinosaur. "It was sad to see the…

Hanna looks at tourism

The Canadian Badlands Tourism has created a brand new project called the Tourism Pathway Process.

Wayfinding sign revealed

It'll be easier for visitors to find their way around Drumheller thanks to new signage.

Drumheller pair dominate in Euchre

Two Drumheller Legion members are proving their skills in the card game of euchre.

RCMP on lookout for man associated with crimes in Drumheller

The RCMP are looking for local assistance to locate a man charged with kidnapping.

Mayor updates flood mitigation concerns

Even though the Town of Drumheller has signed contracts from the Government of Alberta dating back to the 1980's, the government has walked away from any flood mitigation assistance.

Holiday season can trigger depression

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that's not true for everyone.

Local student gets nursing scholarship

A Drumheller student has received a scholarship thanks to the Drumheller Health Centre.

Hanna Primary to be demolished in 2017

With the first half of the school year almost being over, the students at the J.C Charyk school in Hanna are acclimating well to the modernization and soon students from Hanna Primary will be joining.

'Tis the season for Christmas concerts at Greentree

The Grumps of Ring-a-Ding Town is coming to the Greentree Elementary School.

Water rates to increase

Drumheller Town Council held a special council meeting Monday night at Town Hall to approve the utility rate bylaw.

Sorenson questions safe injection sites

A new bill regarding drug use in Canada has MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Kevin Sorenson concerned.

Fatal collision on Highway 21

Three Hills RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 21 near Delburne. It happened around 11:00 Monday morning (December 19) after a southbound Dodge Ram crossed the centre line and ended…

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Generous donation made to the Drumheller Scouts

Passion Play is ready for the New Year

Wheatland Crossing offers sneak peak

MLA undecided on unification

Safety tips for the holidays

Morrin students raise awareness against impaired driving

Local 4H clubs to receive funding

Another year, another seniors dinner

Christmas Kettle Campaign needs a final push

Calving clinic to teach new techniques

Armed robber sought in Stettler

PC leadership hopeful visits valley

Cold weather hit the valley, but the snow barely showed

A new grant program from Wheatland County

MP pans federal election survey

Drumheller finances put to comparison

Three down, one more to go

Property crimes rise in Three Hills

St. Anthony's celebrates Christmas

Canadian Badlands Tourism prepares for 2017

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
31
Dec
2016
Black and White Party

31 December 2016 6:00 pm - 01 January 2017 1:00 am

Top Rocker Motorcycle Gear Ltd.





09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





21
Jan
2017
Ideas to Opportunities - Free Seminar

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Community Futures Big Country, Drumheller





Login