Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets.

"One of the first things you should think about is what kind of animal you're looking to adopt for someone and if the animal is suitable for that person. Do they have the same energy level, maybe if you're looking for an animal for a senior you could get them an adult cat rather than a kitten. Those are some good things to think about just if the animal will be a good fit for the individual," explained Kelcy Travis, President of the Drumheller and District Humane Society.

It's always good to make sure that the animal you will be adopting is going to be in your families lives forever.

"We don't want to see them be temporarily be put into a home and we have all this false hope, then after the holiday season they're returned because either they're too much work or the family didn't know how much they were taking on. Even with a dog, say an adult dog, it is a lot of work and especially puppies or kittens. People kind of forget how much work they are and it takes a lot of commitment, time and dedication," outlined Travis.

For those individuals who have adopted animals from the Humane Society as Christmas presents, most have made arrangements to pick up the pets instead of wrapping them in a box.

"We've had a lot of adoptions in the last little while and people have made arrangements to either pick up the night before or the day of. We've even made some arrangements to meet people on our closed hours if needed," added Travis.

"A lot of Christmas time adoptions are forever, we're not saying they aren't because the majority are, but we have seen in the past where animals have been swooped up before Christmas then brought right back. You have to think about that maybe if you're going away for holidays just wait until after Christmas to get the animal. It can still be a gift, but if you are away you don't want to leave a brand new animal home alone to adjust by themselves. You also don't want to take them traveling because it can be hard on their stomachs and hard to adjust," Travis mentioned.

The Humane Society also encourages Drumheller residents to visit the animals at the shelter over the holiday season. It not only brightens your day, but it's nice for the animals to not be alone over Christmas.