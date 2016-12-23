Arrest made in Stettler

  • Print
On Thursday, December 21, The Stettler RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), with assistance from the EMS in Stettler and Stettler Regional Fire Department, executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act in an apartment suite in Stettler, Alberta.
 
A number of items were located and seized including Crystal Methamphetamine, Cannabis Marijuana and a firearm. 
 
Merle Mahoney, age 41, of Stettler was arrested and charged with possession of Cannabis Marijuana, possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm. 
 
Mahoney was taken into custody and scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court today, December 23, 2016. 
 
 

