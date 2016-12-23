Hanna looks at tourism

The Canadian Badlands Tourism has created a brand new project called the Tourism Pathway Process.

"This lets any municipal area develop tourism in their area. This is a step by step guide on how to go ahead with that process, so they developed a pilot project where they asked for submissions from three communities. The town of Hanna did apply and I'm happy to say we are successful," stated Trisha Sewell, Economic Development Officer for Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation.

When the Town of Hanna applied, they had quite a few great events to add that was part of All Aboard.

"The Hanna Museum has done ghost walks, the Hanna Roundhouse has moved forward to get their building develop and we're also looking at a dinner theater to celebrate the area history. We put all that together to say here's the baby steps we took, but we definitely need assistance to get the rest of the way," explained Sewell.

"We looked at what we could do moving forward with a common vision. One thing that kept on resonating was our rail and pioneering history, it's very much what we're founded on and the same spirit is alive today in our community," Sewell added.

This program is essentially showing the Hanna community, and those individuals who are interested in developing a tourist type business, that the town can soon give out information that they will need to create a business plan and start up the business.