Wayfinding sign revealed

It'll be easier for visitors to find their way around Drumheller thanks to new signage.

The Town of Drumheller unveiled their newest wayfinding sign at the corner of Railway Avenue and Centre Street.

"We had great involvement from lots of different people from the Economic Development Committee and different parts of the Drumheller business community," stated Paul Salvatore, Director of Community Services for the Town of Drumheller. "We wanted to make sure that people are getting around our downtown core and throughout Drumheller and this is the first step for us to do this.

The wayfinding sign package was a key item identified in the Tourism Master Plan and has been funded through a $35,000 downtown revitalization project in 2016. An additional 10 signs will be installed at various locations in the downtown and at key pedestrian spots in the community.

The wayfinding signage committee was set up to spearhead the project, which worked with Urban Systems of Calgary to determine a design and the locations.

"We selected a design that looks a little bit rustic but we wanted it to kind of reveal a bit of a connection to Drumheller's history," noted Salvatore.