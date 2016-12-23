Chamber reflects on 2016

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News
The Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on 2016 with optimism.
 
The Chamber and Dino Arts Society started off the year dealing with a banged up dinosaur.
 
"It was sad to see the tuxedo dinosaur and little triceritops dinosaur got involved in some vehicular collisions," said Heather Bitz, Executive Director of the Chamber.
 
She adds the insurance money received from those claims will be used to help build new dinosaurs, whether that be int he same place or an alternate location in Drumheller. The Chamber heard plenty of feedback on the yarn bombing of the dinosaurs.
 
"It created a lot of questions and awareness out there. It was a partnership with the Royal Tyrrell Museum in their Foundations exhibit that opened this spring and I thought the participants that did the yarn bombing did an excellent job," smiled Bitz.
 
The Chamber hosted their annual Canada Day parade and tried out a new route to help improve the flow of the parade both during and after the event.
 
"It went fairly well," said Marley Henneigh, Chamber Services Coordinator. "We received a little bit of negative feedback, but overall I'd say more positive feedback and overall I think it was a good route change.   
 
Henneigh adds the Chamber will continue to work with the Town of Drumheller in hosting the parade for 2017, which will be Canada's 150th birthday.
 
This past year the provincial govenment sparked a lot of controversy with their plan to increase minimum wage substantially across the province. This led the Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce, and other Chambers across the province, to create and distribute a survey to employers to guage what impact the wage increase will have.
 
"The results are still being tabulated. The survey was put together by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce, so our provincial counterpart. This was the third phase of the survey, they had done two previously to that, so we received that survey in the fall," explained Bitz.
 
The Chamber has circulated the survey to their members and business community to obtain feedback on the effects. Bitz noted the results will be given back to the Alberta Chambers so it can be tabulated and presented back to the provincial government.
 
The Business Excellence awards were considered successful in 2016. Approximately 110 people attended the event which celebrates small businesses, employers and employees in Drumheller.
 
"Something new we added this year to the awards this year was online voting, said Henneigh. "People in the community had the option to go online and vote for the finalists and then those scores were added to the scores from our judging committee." 
 
Culture Days was also something new the Chamber helped organize with the art galleries this year downtown and numbers are up at the World's Largest Dinosaur.
 
"2016 was another strong year for the World's Largest Dinosaur. We were certainly pleased with what we saw. From December 1 of last year to November 30 this year we had just over 127 thousand people climb the stairs to the mouth of the World's Largest Dinosaur, which is up 5.4 per cent from last year's figures," beamed Bitz.
 
A portion of admission sales from the W.L.D. and the gift shop go right back into the the community through the World's largest Dinosaur Legacy Fund. This year, the Chamber reinvested 12 thousand dollars back into Drumheller through donation to various sports and community organizations.   
 
Bitz is looking ahead to 2017 with the same optimism she had for the past year.
 
'We're looking forward to another successful spring expo. That is something Marley has been working on really hard and that will be coming to you in April," stated Bitz. " Our annual general meeting will come up in March and we'll be looking for board members to come forward for that."
 
Bitz is expecting another busy tourism season in Drumheller and she says they're always looking for new members to join the Chamber.  
 
After a successful Chamber expo last year, they will be hosting their third annual event at the Greentree Mall from April 21 to 23. 
    

More Local News

What does the future of health service delivery look like?

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is inviting the Central and Calgary Zones to discuss the future of health care delivery.

Rollover on Highway 21

Friday afternoon Beiseker RCMP responded to a rollover on Highway 21 near the Highway 575 junction.

Downtown store renovations half completed

Once the Sports Room Source for Sports closed its doors, it was time to think about where to take the building next.

Be responsible with Christmas adoptions

One gift that most kids and adults want at Christmas time is a new family member, and we mean pets.

Arrest made in Stettler

On Thursday, December 21, The Stettler RCMP Detachment and the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR), with assistance from the EMS in Stettler and Stettler Regional Fire…

Snowfall warning in effect

Looks like it'll be a white Christmas after all.

Chamber reflects on 2016

The Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce is reflecting on 2016 with optimism. The Chamber and Dino Arts Society started off the year dealing with a banged up dinosaur. "It was sad to see the…

Hanna looks at tourism

The Canadian Badlands Tourism has created a brand new project called the Tourism Pathway Process.

Wayfinding sign revealed

It'll be easier for visitors to find their way around Drumheller thanks to new signage.

Drumheller pair dominate in Euchre

Two Drumheller Legion members are proving their skills in the card game of euchre.

RCMP on lookout for man associated with crimes in Drumheller

The RCMP are looking for local assistance to locate a man charged with kidnapping.

Mayor updates flood mitigation concerns

Even though the Town of Drumheller has signed contracts from the Government of Alberta dating back to the 1980's, the government has walked away from any flood mitigation assistance.

Holiday season can trigger depression

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that's not true for everyone.

Local student gets nursing scholarship

A Drumheller student has received a scholarship thanks to the Drumheller Health Centre.

Hanna Primary to be demolished in 2017

With the first half of the school year almost being over, the students at the J.C Charyk school in Hanna are acclimating well to the modernization and soon students from Hanna Primary will be joining.

'Tis the season for Christmas concerts at Greentree

The Grumps of Ring-a-Ding Town is coming to the Greentree Elementary School.

Water rates to increase

Drumheller Town Council held a special council meeting Monday night at Town Hall to approve the utility rate bylaw.

Sorenson questions safe injection sites

A new bill regarding drug use in Canada has MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Kevin Sorenson concerned.

Fatal collision on Highway 21

Three Hills RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 21 near Delburne. It happened around 11:00 Monday morning (December 19) after a southbound Dodge Ram crossed the centre line and ended…

Generous donation made to the Drumheller Scouts

On Friday, December 16, the Drumheller Lions Club presented a cheque to the Drumheller Scouts.

DrumhellerOnline.com is Drumheller's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Passion Play is ready for the New Year

Wheatland Crossing offers sneak peak

MLA undecided on unification

Safety tips for the holidays

Morrin students raise awareness against impaired driving

Local 4H clubs to receive funding

Another year, another seniors dinner

Christmas Kettle Campaign needs a final push

Calving clinic to teach new techniques

Armed robber sought in Stettler

PC leadership hopeful visits valley

Cold weather hit the valley, but the snow barely showed

A new grant program from Wheatland County

MP pans federal election survey

Drumheller finances put to comparison

Three down, one more to go

Property crimes rise in Three Hills

St. Anthony's celebrates Christmas

Canadian Badlands Tourism prepares for 2017

Adopt an Angel seeing best year yet

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events
31
Dec
2016
Black and White Party

31 December 2016 6:00 pm - 01 January 2017 1:00 am

Top Rocker Motorcycle Gear Ltd.





09
Jan
2017
Blood Drive

09 January 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





13
Jan
2017
FRIDAY FUN NIGHT

13 January 2017 7:00 pm

Drumheller Curling rink, Drumheller





15
Jan
2017
Memories of Christmas Choir Concert

15 January 2017 3:00 pm

Badlands Community Facility, Drumheller





17
Jan
2017
Kidosaurus Club

17 January 2017 10:00 am - 12:15 pm

Royal Tyrrell Museum





19
Jan
2017
Wine and Paint Night

19 January 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Osheas





21
Jan
2017
Ideas to Opportunities - Free Seminar

21 January 2017 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Community Futures Big Country, Drumheller





Login