RCMP on lookout for man associated with crimes in Drumheller

The RCMP are looking for local assistance to locate a man charged with kidnapping.

Back in October the Drumheller RCMP received a call from a resident that in July a male forced his way into her home demanding money. The victim was forced to attend a local bank and withdraw a small amount of cash, then drive the male to a neighbouring community before being released.

Darren Guntel, 48, has been charged with Kidnapping, Extortion, Robbery, and Breaking and Entering, and there is currently warrants out for his arrest for these crimes.

"We've made attempts, locally, to try and determine the whereabouts of Mr. Guntel, so we no longer believe that he is in the Drumheller area," Media Relations Officer for the RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters explained.

If you have information about this crime or the whereabouts of Guntel, please contact the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630. Do not approach Guntel. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).