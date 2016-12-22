Drumheller pair dominate in Euchre

Two Drumheller Legion members are proving their skills in the card game of euchre.

Burt Cote and Martha McDiarmid recently placed first in the district playoffs in Calgary, advancing them to command in Edson.

"We had to go to Forest Lawn Legion and play with all the areas," said Burt Cote. "We had 11 teams to compete against and two games with each team, so we had approximately 22 games to play. So we spent all day Saturday playing euchre and it was just a fantastic time."

The game involves four players, a half deck of cards and requires a lot of skill, not just luck.

"Jacks are the powerful cards in the same suit. Jacks are higher than aces, so if spades is the trump, your Jack of spades would be your number one card, jack of clubs would be your number 2 card and everything below that and it's follow the trump or follow the lead," explained Cote. "If you don't have it you can trump it. If you bid it, pick the hand up, you got to pick up 3 tricks to get one point and the game goes to ten."

It may sound a bit confusing at first admitted Cote, but he encourages those interested to Google the rules of the game.

Martha McDiarmid is Cote's teammate and estimates she's been playing the game for nearly 40 years.

"I like the idea of playing cards with people, chit and chat, there's no pressure," she smiled.

The next stop for the pair will be the Command level in Edson from January 20 to 21. As Cote explains there is no Dominion level in euchre making Command the highest level players can reach.

"We'll be playing with all the Legions across Alberta," noted Cote. "If we win this one, we'll be the top team in Alberta, so that's a real prestige for us."

Both Cote and McDiarmid feel honoured to represent the Drumheller branch at the Command level. Next month Cote will become President of the Drumheller Legion branch.