Holiday season can trigger depression

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but that's not true for everyone.

It's common for people to start feeling depressed and Alberta Health Services wants to spread the message that it's okay to ask for help.

"It (depression) can be physical way, you don't feel well, it can be emotionally, it can be mentally, it can even be socially, or spiritually," Darleen Gartner, Program Manager for Community Addiction and Mental Health Services for the Central Zone explained.

Some signs to watch for amongst family and friends this holiday season is if they start to withdraw and spend more time alone or if their day to day routine seems to change.

Gartner added that showing support to someone having a tough time could be as easy as going for a walk.

"First off, be aware. Be aware of your own situation, be aware of theirs," she explained, "They could offer to include them in community events, or reconeccting with friends they know mutually. Even just very simple things like day to day, eating regularily, share a meal."

"Offer some structure or schedule to someone else if they're struggling."

She also stressed that it is okay to ask for help. Anyone who needs it can call the community support line at 403-820-7863, the 24 hour Mental Health help line at 1-877-303-2642 or the 24 hour Addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322.