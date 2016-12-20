'Tis the season for Christmas concerts at Greentree

The Grumps of Ring-a-Ding Town is coming to the Greentree Elementary School.

"It's running two days, but we have four concerts in those two days. We have one both today (December 20) and Wednesday at noon, which runs for about an hour, and again at 7:00 p.m. both nights," stated Erin Campbell-Bentley, Principal of Greentree School.

For the evening concerts, tickets are required. However, the tickets are free. The doors do not open until 6:30 p.m. for the evening shows.

"You can get them through our front office and it just helps us because we only have a seating capacity of so much, so that way we know who is coming for the night. During the day, the lunchtime concerts, we don't require tickets and all those are rush seating," Campbell-Bentley explained.

This year's theme has each grade performing a song that fits within the theme, as well as the Grade 6's who will be performing a skit.

"We take you through the whole The Grumps of Ring-a-Ding Town and then at the end we have the entire school involved in the finale part," outlined Campbell-Bentley.

"We hope to see everybody and are wishing everyone a Merry Christmas."