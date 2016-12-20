Local student gets nursing scholarship

  • Print
A Drumheller student has received a scholarship thanks to the Drumheller Health Centre.

Chelsea Murphy has been awarded the Gaye Ross scholarship to help with her education. Gaye Ross was a nurse several years ago at the Drumheller Health Centre who had a strong passion for the community.

"I wrote an essay to say how I'm following in her foot steps as a nurse and then they awarded me with this scholarship to help with my education" stated recipient Chelsea Murphy. "I'm in my third year of my nursing degree so I still have another year of university and I attend school in Kelowna."

Brad Bilson is a homecare Registered Nurse at the hospital who sat on the selection committee and says her essay was well written.

"You could see that the compassion for nursing was evident in her writing and that's basically how we based our decision on" he commented.

The scholarship was established in 1998 and gives $1000 to those who are choosing a career as a Registered Nurse or as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse.

It's administered by the Drumheller Area Health Foundation.

