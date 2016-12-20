Hanna Primary to be demolished in 2017

With the first half of the school year almost being over, the students at the J.C Charyk school in Hanna are acclimating well to the modernization and soon students from Hanna Primary will be joining.

"J.C Charyk modernization is nearing completion and the turnover of the keys will happen on Friday, December 23. Teachers will have keys to their classrooms to start setting up and the Primary students will start class on the 10 of January," explained Marsha Tkach, Chairperson of the Board for Prairie Land Regional School Division.

An effort has been made to save the old Hanna Primary building and turn it into a multi-purpose office and shop space for the community.

"In October, we had a proposal sent to us about the old primary school building itself. A group approached us and wanted to take over the building to keep it in the community because right now our contractor is to demolish the building once he's done the modernization," outlined Tkach.

"The board decided last Thursday (December 15) that we'd go ahead with the demolition because the proposal wasn't strong enough we felt," Tkach added. "I think we have until the end of January before that building is turned over for demolition."

For those students who will be transferring from Hanna Primary to J.C Charyk in January, Tkach mentioned that the cross-town bus will still be in operation for students.