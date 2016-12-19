Three Hills RCMP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 21 near Delburne.

It happened around 11:00 Monday morning (December 19) after a southbound Dodge Ram crossed the centre line and ended up in the opposite ditch near the Delburne entrance. It's believed the driver brought the truck back onto the road into on-coming traffic and collided with a northbound SUV.

The 61 year old driver of the SUV was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 25 year old man and 46 year old man in the Dodge Ram fled on foot but were brought back by witnesses for medical attention. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three Hills RCMP believe the truck involved in the accident was stolen. Police and the RCMP Collision analyst are continuing to investigate with the help of Red Deer General Investigation Section.