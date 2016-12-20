Sorenson questions safe injection sites

A new bill regarding drug use in Canada has MP for Battle River-Crowfoot Kevin Sorenson concerned.

The federal government is looking to set up safe injection sites in cities for addicts to get their fix safely as part of Bill C-37, which allows for an amendment to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced the changes last week.

"It's not just that we're going to try to make it safer," Sorenson said, "We're going to open, and put taxpayer's money into providing safe needles, and a safe place to inject illegal drugs. We won't pay for your diabetic needle, we won't pay for your insulin, we won't pay for some of those, but we'll be there to spend taxpayer's money at an injection site in your neighbourhood."

The government is also reportedly going to ask China to stop sending the illicit substances overseas.

"Let's maybe ask organized crime not to push drugs, and see how that works. To ask China not to send over Fentanyl, it's the smallest of all measures. What are we doing to toughen up the borders to prevent it from coming in?" he questioned.

"There's things that we could be doing, so I think she's really missing the mark on this."

Earlier this year Sorenson tabled a private members bill to help combat the use of Fentanyl which involved the help of pharmaceutical companies.

According to Alberta Health Services, there were 274 deaths associated with Fentanyl use in the province in 2015 which is up from previous years.