Generous donation made to the Drumheller Scouts

On Friday, December 16, the Drumheller Lions Club presented a cheque to the Drumheller Scouts.

"The Boy Scouts are a well used group in the village here and lots travel through that group onto better things as well. We thought it was a good cause and they needed some updated equipment, so we thought we'd step up and help out," stated Tony Lacher, President of the Drumheller Lions Club.

The Boy Scouts in Drumheller are very thankful for the generous donation made by the Lions Club.

"It's going to help really good because we are planning on a jamboree in Nova Scotia next year in 2017. That will be just what we need to get out there for equipment. It couldn't have come at a better time," expressed Lars Neilsen, Cub Scout Leader for the Drumheller Scouts.

So, what will the money go towards for equipment?

"Mostly tents and some cooking or camping kitchen equipment type of things," Neilsen added.