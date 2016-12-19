Wheatland Crossing offers sneak peak

Construction on the new Wheatland Crossing School near Standard is progressing well after summer rain delays.

Officials with Golden Hills School Division did a walk through with parents last week and reviews seem to be positive so far.

"From the comments we heard back from parents, they were pretty excited and really appreciated the ability to walk through and look around," reported Bevan Daverne, Superintendent of Golden Hills School Division. "The school is coming along really well (and) looks great inside."

The school division was hoping to have the school open and ready for kids at the start of the school season but poor weather cause construction delays.

"We're not pinning down a date exactly at this point but we do want to have all the students over in the building by the end of the Family Day week off," explained Daverne.

He adds crews are still doing finishing touches in various areas of the school including painting. Daverne says the quality of work has been very good and he feels excited about the move into the new building.