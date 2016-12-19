MLA undecided on unification

The MLA for Drumheller-Stettler has questions about unifying conservatives in the province.

"I'm getting this unification conversation wherever I travel in the constituency, so I'm anxious to learn as well what the people have to say," said Rick Strankman.

Last week Alberta PC Party leadership candidate Jason Kenney visited Drumheller touting his plan to unite the PC and the Wildrose parties to defeat the ruling NDP should he get elected leader in March.

Rick Strankman, MLA for Drumheller-Stettler Kenney says should a union happen in the future, the new party should have a new name and not be called either the Wildrose of PC Party. Meanwhile, many Wildrose members want see what a unification framework might look like.

"It's following up on what Brian Jean has talked about in unifying conservatives. How will that'll happen, obviously Brian is messaging the Wildrose function but Jason (Kenney) is leaving the options pretty much open to Albertans of any fashion in any way of whether it be a unification or creating a whole new party, " stated Strankman.

He added he's concerned with the mechanics of a unification with another party and wonders how the Wildrose Party will hold a vote to determine its fate.

"The constitution of the Wildrose says they have to have a 75 per cent vote from their membership and how that would be achieved, if they would just call a general meeting and have it down there physically or try to do it electronically," pondered Strankman.

The PC Party leadership forum is scheduled for March 17 in Calgary. According to Kenney's plan, if he gets elected he'll begin negotiating a framework for unity as early as spring 2017 and hopes to have a founding convention as early as fall 2017 upon grassroots approval.

"I'm looking forward to seeing through the Christmas season and in to the new year what the people have to say," noted Strankman. "I think it's going to be exciting times,"

