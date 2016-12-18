Safety tips for the holidays

As Christmas approaches and the weather continues to cool down it is important to keep a few safety tips in mind while trying to stay warm.

"If you have a natural tree make sure that it is fully watered," explained Bruce Wade, Fire Chief of the Drumheller Fire Department. "This time of the year people like to set out candles, just don't leave them unattended."

He mentioned that LED light bulbs are less of a hazard than incandescent bulbs as they don't heat up and they require much less energy.

"The other thing would be to check your smoke detectors and CO (carbon monoxide) detectors to make sure they haven't expired, the batteries are in them and test them monthly," said Wade. "It's a good idea to check to make sure they (smoke detectors) are within ten years. CO detectors are about a five or six year lifespan so they are certainly worth checking."

"One of the other things this time of year is if you are near rivers or dugouts to stay off them. The ice can be quite dangerous as it's starting to freeze and it's probably not completely frozen through."

Wade added that he would like to wish valley residents a safe and Merry Christmas.