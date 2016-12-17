Morrin students raise awareness against impaired driving

Morrin School Students Against Drinking and Driving (S.A.D.D.) held their sixth annual Whiteout Day.

They have been hard at work this month decorating liquor bags that will be distributed to local liquor stores to promote the campaign against drunk driving.

"This is an event that the kids continually ask for to drive home that message of driving smarter around the holidays and throughout the year really," said wellness worker, Katie Suntjens.

She added that they have the largest S.A.D.D. group in Alberta.

"We have definitely found in Morrin that we have been having more and more students involved and the more who are willing to put their energy into these programs for the community are finding that their behaviors are changing and it's starting to filter through to the younger ones and their families," explained Suntjens.

Delia school will also be participating in decorating the liquor bags.

"We were just in one of the elementary classrooms and I had a few of the grade 12's with me and I said 'now these are grade 12 students but do you know what else they do?' and a student in grade 3 said 'they are in the S.A.D.D. chapter' so it is even starting with those ones in elementary."

Every 23 minutes one life is lost to impaired driving in North America.