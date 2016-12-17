4-H clubs to receive funding

4-H clubs in Alberta can have more to look forward to in the present and future.

Todd Klink, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of Farm Credit Canada, is excited to announce that his funding program to help out with activities for 4-H members was a success.

"We are happy to support the 4-H clubs for sure. They do a lot of great things for youth and youth development, so it's good to be involved. We put some money out for 4-H clubs to apply for this year we had over 250 clubs across Canada apply for some money," said Klink.

"They can get up to $500 dollars for their club to do various activities that they have going on and this year in Alberta we had 57 4-H clubs take advantage of the program and recieved just over $28,000 dollars to Alberta" explained Klink.

Todd Klink is excited for doing the same program in the new year that gives the clubs an opportunity to apply for the program in the fall of 2017 and have some additional money for the 4-H clubs to make things happen locally.

"I was a 4-H member myself back in my youth and today it's still one of the best youth development programs in Canada in my opinion so I'm proud to be involved with it," added Klink.

"I get to engage and meet young people across the nation in Alberta in 4-H and you just see them grow and develop by working with their peers, mentors and leaders that they have at the local level to really help grow young people in our communities," stated Klink.